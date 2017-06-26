Sudan: President Praises Armed Forces, Renews Call for Reluctant to Join National Reconciliation

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has praised the armed forces in all parts of Sudan and Yemen to restore legitimacy, describing the fighting in Yemen for achieving the noble goals of this country.

Al-Bashir also congratulated, when he addressed the people of Sudan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Sunday morning, the security forces, the rapid support forces and police forces.

"I also congratulate the armed forces stationed in all parts of our country and their factions, which are performing their duties efficiently in the brotherly Yemen. They offer the martyrs for noble goals to restore the legitimacy of this brotherly country and congratulations also sent to all the sons of Sudan in the security, police and rapid support forces, who are watching out the safeguard of the homeland and the security of its people, praying to Almighty Allah to perpetuate all of us stability, peace, tranquility and completion of reconciliation, reiterated the call for those who remain of gun holders and some of the political forces still captive to the reluctance to join the efforts of the National Accord, which was established by the homeland document after the majority of the people of Sudan convinced by the seriousness and keenness of the government to adopt the document. Therefore, there is no way in front of everyone to solve the problems of the country only through dialogue."