South Africa: Rugby - the Boks, the Body Language and the Band of Brothers

For the first time in months, the Springboks look like they are enjoying playing rugby again. And, more importantly, it looks like they are enjoying each other's success. The system is still broken, but at least some of those broken parts are getting some panel beating. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Sport is filled with clichés. Some exist to fill dead air, others exist because they are true. If you'd paid attention to the Springboks since the 2015 Rugby World Cup you'd have noticed a prevalent cliché: bad body language.

The side became so adept at impersonating teapots that they'd not be out of place on an afternoon at Buckingham Palace. You could hardly blame them. The lead-up to that competition and everything that followed afterwards was utterly miserable.

As the Boks racked up one embarrassing first after another, it always felt like the next forgettable first was just around the corner. Shrugged shoulders, folded arms, dropped heads and sometimes a reluctance to celebrate success hung over the team like a big, bugling storm cloud. That great all-encompassing South Africanism "shame" pretty much summed up how the team looked.

None of this is unusual, of course. Body language by its very nature...