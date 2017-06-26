Uganda: Akello Stars for Dolphins in Hoops League

JKL Dolphins' 70-37 win over the Lioness last Wednesday in the national basketball women's league was a huge statement of their targets this year - winning the league title for the first time.

However, nothing like the performance of Hope Akello could have embodied it even more. Tall, domineering and imposing, Akello proved what a fundamental cog she is in the JKL wheel, following a week in which her performances inspired her team to two back-to-back victories.

After scoring a game high 18 points against Lioness, Akello capped up the week with 14 against Javon Ladies last Friday, to place herself among the marquee players JKL will be counting on for most of this season.

And Akello was clearly delighted to be talked about in such high regard. "I am just happy to contribute to my team's cause," Akello said.

Because of her size, Akello was key in helping JKL intercept a number of passes.

In addition, she is handy in defence because of her stamina, and even her passing range is good. Few could have expected Akello to be stealing headlines in a team that boasts of top stars such as Flavia Okecho and Muhaimuna Namuwaya, signed from the league's runners- up last season, KCCA Leopards.

But that shows how unfazed Akello, an under- graduate student at Makerere University, is, and she will not stop until JKL wins the league, she said.

That will be music to the ears of her coach Boniface Okello, whose team struggled at the start.