26 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Leaders to Stand Trial for Murder

By Kwekwe Correspondent

Kwekwe — The ringleaders of a dreaded gang of machete-wielding gold panners are to stand trial for the alleged murder of a rival gang boss in November last year.

Likhwa Ngwenya, 29, and Samuel Nkiwane, 21, reportedly butchered rival gang leader, Washington Dick, 31, in a protracted war over gold claims.

A third suspect in the killing, Khakhiwa Ngwenya, 24, is still at large.

Before his death, Dick was expected to appear in court for attempted murder following a machete attack on his rival, Ngwenya.

Currently out custody on bail, Nkiwane and Ngwenya are set to appear at the Kwekwe magistrate court for trial on 21 July this year.

The case has suffered false starts after being postponed twice.

According to prosecutors, Likhwa, on 10 November 2016, and with a gang of other unnamed suspects brutally hacked Dick with machetes several times until he died near Sable Chemicals staff quarters in Kwekwe.

After the murder, the suspects disappeared from the scene.

Police then launched a manhunt for Likhwa and his brother Khakhiwa in connection with the murder.

Likhwa was arrested, earlier this year, by detectives after the Central Investigation Department (CID) pounced on him when he was in the middle of cleansing rituals to avert arrest in Mbizo.

This was after relatives of the deceased Dick were spotted at the murder scene where they conducted traditional rituals for his spirit to avenge his death.

It also emerged that Ngwenya had been embroiled in a long-standing mining dispute with Dick.

Ngwenya was, in September last year, assaulted and hacked with a machete allegedly by Dick and had to be rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Before his death, Dick was expected to appear at the Gokwe regional court to answer to attempted murder charges relating to the attack on Ngwenya.

