South Africa: The ANC's Top Nine Proposal Will Not Address Real Issues

As the ANC heads into its policy conference that starts, sort of, on Friday and really on Sunday, the new theme appears to be one of compromise. Reports are beginning to emerge of provinces and factions trying to merge slates, or create some kind of solution to the mess that the party is now in. One of the key indicators of this is the move to create larger structures at the top, with suggestions that what is now the "Top Six" national officials structure should become a "Top Nine". On the evidence before us so far, this would not solve any of the problems of the ANC. But it does indicate that at least one faction is getting worried it could actually lose. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Sunday the City Press splashed its report that several provinces and groups within the ANC were looking at using the party's December conference to change its constitution. The idea would be that instead of having the current six National Officials who are the focus of so much this year, this would be expanded to nine. Among the possible combinations are suggestions that there be two deputy secretaries-general, or even two deputy presidents of...