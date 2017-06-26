The proposed grand coalition of opposition parties could run into fresh hurdles after the MDC-T and Joice Mujuru's NPP, both expected to form the nucleus of the merger, expressed divergent views over the size of the envisaged alliance.

Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's party has never hidden its desires to have a leaner coalition comprising mainstream parties of traceable grassroots support while the former Vice President wants a wholesale approach where all parties are incorporated.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, MDC-T national executive member and Harare Central legislator Murisi Zvizvai said his party viewed a coalition as "bilateral" as opposed to being "multi-lateral".

"A big coalition will never work out. If anyone would give me an example of a big coalition where you would have 52 manifestos on the table in the first cabinet to say 'this is how we are going to run the government'; I am not so sure," he said.

Zvidzai said a coalition should be about "equity and not equality", insisting his party was an "elephant in the zoo" that was being forced to share the same quantity of meals with mice during lunch.

The former mines deputy minister was responding to suggestions that all those who shall form the coalition should be treated as equals.

His comments were followed by those of Mujuru who told a rally in Harare's Kuwadzana suburb over the weekend that her party would not discriminate against anyone seeking to be part of an opposition coalition.

"... At NPP we value inclusivity. I am a mother of all, we are not selective," Mujuru said.

"As NPP we don't view other parties as big or small. We are going to reach out to everyone and discuss to hear what they have to offer. We are bringing people's wishes first."

The MDC-T and NPP have signed a Memorundum of Understanding, expressing interest to forge an alliance against Zanu PF's continued rule.

However, there are fears the two parties' differences on strategy could lead to a coalition stillbirth, something that could hand common rival Zanu PF an easy victory.

Tensions between the MDC-T and NPP have been running high in the past few weeks after both Tsvangirai and Mujuru expressed interest in leading the coalition.

After seemingly conceding Tsvangirai was the natural choice of coalition leader, Mujuru came out strongly insisting that no one has been chosen as yet to lead the coalition, adding that she was equally still in the running to front the anti-Zanu PF alliance.

Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned the MDC-T against allowing a former Zanu PF loyalist to lead an opposition coalition.

Ruhanya, who is director with local think-tank, Zimbabwe Institute for Democracy, said at a public discussion forum earlier this month that Mujuru, who in the past has said she remained Zanu PF, could brew a shocker as coalition leader on the eve of the 2018 polls through withdrawing from the race at Zanu PF's instigation, handing President Robert Mugabe victory on a technicality.

With a stalemate looming, fears abound two strong opposition fronts could emerge with MDC-T and like-minded parties on one hand while Mujuru could also find herself leading a group of snubbed political parties longing for an historic ride in an opposition coalition that could end Zanu PF's 37-year-old stranglehold on power.

Fears have also been expressed elsewhere that a coalition that brings everyone on board could expose the opposition merger to infiltration by Zanu PF through State linked elements posing as leaders of opposition parties.