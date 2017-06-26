South Africa: Crossing Rubicon - the ANC Versus the Nation

analysis

The ANC is a venerable old party. It has a history unlike any other political party in the world. Through the last decades of colonialism and the nearly 50 years of apartheid, through massacres and dark days, through dislocation and deprivation "we, the people" clung onto it because it represented our ideals and hope. Although freedom was a long walk, its leaders embodied its ideals. They showed they were prepared to give the enemy their bodies and, "if needs be", their lives for that ideal - but they would never surrender their souls. Never.

When all the regular checks and balances seem to be ineffective or a serious accountability breach is thought to have occurred, then the citizens' best interests could at times demand a resort to the ultimate accountability-ensuring mechanisms.

Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng, 22 June, 2017

For most of its 105 years it was a pole of attraction to people across the world who found in the nobility and fortitude of its leaders values that they yearned for as planetary values: resilience, resistance to oppression, non-racialism, self-sacrifice; the belief that eventually good will triumph - but until that day good people...