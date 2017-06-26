25 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Crossing Rubicon - the ANC Versus the Nation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: African National Congress
ANC supporters (file photo).
analysis By Mark Heywood

The ANC is a venerable old party. It has a history unlike any other political party in the world. Through the last decades of colonialism and the nearly 50 years of apartheid, through massacres and dark days, through dislocation and deprivation "we, the people" clung onto it because it represented our ideals and hope. Although freedom was a long walk, its leaders embodied its ideals. They showed they were prepared to give the enemy their bodies and, "if needs be", their lives for that ideal - but they would never surrender their souls. Never.

When all the regular checks and balances seem to be ineffective or a serious accountability breach is thought to have occurred, then the citizens' best interests could at times demand a resort to the ultimate accountability-ensuring mechanisms.

Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng, 22 June, 2017

The ANC is a venerable old party.

For most of its 105 years it was a pole of attraction to people across the world who found in the nobility and fortitude of its leaders values that they yearned for as planetary values: resilience, resistance to oppression, non-racialism, self-sacrifice; the belief that eventually good will triumph - but until that day good people...

South Africa

Nursing Council Members Torch Property Following Exam Leak

Premises of the South African Nursing Council were set alight, property was damaged and staff members were intimidated,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.