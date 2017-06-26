Uganda/Morocco: Ugandan Dan Sserunkuma Joins Moroccan Side Ittihad

Former Bandari FC forward Dan Sserunkuma has joined Moroccan top tier side Ittihad Riadi Tanger.

The Ugandan international expressed delight after penning a two year deal with the club on Saturday.

"Nairobi-London-Spain-Morocco. So Morocco it is!!! I am now officially an Ittihad Riadi Tanger player!!! To God be the glory," the former City Stars, Gor Mahia and Simba SC man posted on his Twitter handle.

"I would also like to thank my family, agent and fans for their support. Thanks to Bandari FC for all the love and support, wishing you guys all the best!"

The 2012 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Player of the Year joins a club that finished fifth on the just concluded Morocco's Botola Pro league.

The Badou Zaki-coached side managed 45 points, 21 below champions Wydad Casablanca after 30 rounds.

Ittihand, founded in 1983, has also signed Ivorian midfielder Lamine Diakite in a bid to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Sserunkuma spent a season at Bandari, a club he transferred to after a short stint with Armenian club Ulisses FC.

In his native country Uganda, the pint-sized forward featured for Express FC and Victors FC.

He emerged the KPL top scorer in the 2014 season.