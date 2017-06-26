Zambia: A Nation Tired of Peace - an Oddity

opinion

"Zambia has become a dictatorship", declared three Church Mother Bodies: - Zambia Conference of Catholics Bishops (ZCCB), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), and Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ).

Led by Catholic Archdiocese Bishop Telesphore Mpundu, the three bodies explained in a statement that they thought so because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu's (ECL) government has arrested Hakainde Hichilema (HH) of United Party for National Development (UPND) on treason charges.

Unless HH is released immediately, Bishop Mpundu concluded that Zambia's democracy would be ruined. Really? Fortunately this view is not shared by ALL Church groups.

I don't know which country the three bodies are talking about - for I can't see how one, in all fairness you can compare Lungu to say - Idi Amin Dada of Uganda, or Miriam Mengestu leader of Derg in Ethiopia when our country is still being ruled by a constitution.

Has Edgar Lungu become some incarnation of probably General Mobutu Sese Seko of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where millions of people have lost their lives since late 90s or what?

In Zambia we do not have death squads or political enforcers as would occur in a dictatorship. And our judiciary though not perfect, is quite reasonable.

If Bishop Mpundu thinks that he has a moral obligation to support HH, he should be reminded of the case of Rwanda and the Residential Schools in Canada - when in both cases, the Catholics ended up backing a wrong side.

Those who are defending the condemnation of Zambia as an "authoritarian regime", going even as far as declaring it as a "failed State", are wrong. Has all of a sudden Zambia become another Somalia, which has been without government for nearly three decades? Emotions aside, but you would've to hate the country to denigrate it to that Level.

Yet facts on the ground show that Zambia has a reasonably well functioning economy currently with an inflation rate (a quick symptom of the health of a nation's economy) in a single digit. You cannot even compare it to Venezuela, an oil rich country, where inflation is over 600 percent. And of course everybody remembers the hyper inflation of Zimbabwe our next door neighbor.

Unless we're tired of living in a peaceful country, which is odd - how can we rejoice with setbacks? Tarnishing the name of the country for things which are not true is not fair.

I don't know if it is UPND's cadres or criminals behind the scattered incidences of violence and/or the destruction of government buildings, schools, or torching of markets. Instead of condemning these divisive actions, some people - especially on social media, are hailing them as evidence of political tension. Too bad!

These incidences are nothing but pure provocations. Zambia is not on record as an abuser of human rights. It is in fact a heaven for refugees.

Having witnessed what happened in Rwanda, where in the 90s, ethnic genocide cost nearly a million lives of mostly Tutsis. Shouldn't we be careful in analyzing the causes of this type of political violence rather than jumping into accusations? Or are we looking for "chaos" as a menu for settling our grievances? That is strange.

Many Zambians have gone to prison before and/or prosecuted including President Kaunda, but I have never heard anyone declaring the country - a dictatorship.

Currently Southern Sudan is embroiled in ugly ethnic war between the Dinkas led by Pres Salva Kiir and Nuer under Reik Macha. As in Rwanda, ethnic cleansing is happening before our eyes (over 3000 killed recently). Is this the situation we are wishing ourselves to be in? Uncontrolled provocations would get us there.

Therefore to jump to a quick conclusion that Zambia has reached or is approaching this danger point when not, is wishful thinking. But it does not mean that we should ignore existence of a crisis which needs resolution.

Our courts (judicial) system should be given a chance to process the case/s raised against HH before panicking. The world is not coming to an end.

Moreover, since president Lungu has not dissolved the National Assembly - which is a drastic step those who want to monopolize power use; by design, the observation coming from these pastors, is more of an alarmist nature than problem solving.

I know that Zambia is a young democracy, but for 50 years it has been hailed as probably the most democratic model on the continent. Where the three arms of government - The Judiciary, Parliament, and The Executive have separate powers. They function fairly independent of each other. You cannot expect them to be as perfect as those in old democracies like USA.

President Lungu, who is fairly new in his job, couldn't have possibly accumulated so much power, as it is being claimed, to override the other two organs. Let us be fair.

And if it is felt that indeed there is too much power vested into the office of the President by the constitution, then the failure or deterioration in governance should not be placed on the shoulders of one man. If Pres Lungu has become dictatorial, then where were other stockholders - civil society, Churches, Opposition parties, and the people - when the constitution was being usurped?

To his credit, Lungu has been responsible for the passage of 50+1 clause in the constitution and the right for the losing candidate to launch a petition before the new president is sworn in. This is a rare requirement in many other African countries.

Whichever way you assess him, I don't think that President Lungu is the type who is seeking to be crowned The African Emperor like President Jean-Bedel Bokassa of Central African Republic.

Therefore my guess is that those who are charging - that Lungu has become dictatorial; simply want him to fail in his duties of ensuring that there is law and order in the country, where nobody should be above the law.

Further, I thought that after the August 16, 2016, elections and that ECL was declared the winner by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) with a 50+1 mandate, everybody should move along.

Accordingly UPND who disputed the result was given a chance - as stipulated in the constitution, to go through the petition process. It is only after this failed in the Constitution Court was Pres Lungu as well as all Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in. What kind of democracy would that be whereby the decision of the majority is questioned? Once people have spoken, it should be respected.

You cannot continue to question the legitimacy of every institution put in place as UPND is attempting to do. How can you not trust - ECZ, ConCourt, Judiciary, The Presidency and now even the Parliament through which MPs are supposed to represent the people? You cannot command your way through the entire process. It simply doesn't make sense.

Now since the international community at large has recognized ECL's government, it would be in everybody's interest if HH and his UPND did likewise so that the country can move forward. A lot of energy is being spent on an issue which is solvable.

As soon as HH concedes defeat, that would open up opportunities for dialogue. The elders/Statesmen like Kenneth Kaunda (KK), Rupiah Banda (RB), and other mediators would then have some negotiation chip. At some point there is a need to work collaboratively.

President Lungu has already indicated that he would be willing to participate in some kind of dialogue. A true dictator would not have time for such talks.

And quite honestly, most Zambians would expect the Church bodies to play a reconciliation role and not an accusatory tone. I am sure Patriotic Front (PF) government realizes that working with UPND, the main opposition party, is a necessity. Impasse or uncertainty only impedes development. Cheers!

Kaela B Mulenga

PS: Disclaimer - The opinions expressed in this article are mine and not of PF Government. I do not work for PF government or get instructions from them.