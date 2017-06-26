Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo has told Parliament that new passport books will be available in a month's time.

The minister made the clarification last week after making an official statement on the shortage of ordinary passports.

In his statement, Odongo attributed the shortage to the stalled transition from machine readable passports to E-passports, which had been planned for April 3, 2017. He said East African countries have now extended the deadline to December 2017.

"In view of the above, it was logical to procure reasonable quantities to avoid financial loss due to over stocking of a passport that is about to be replaced," he said.

Odongo added that his ministry was also experiencing an unprecedented increase in demand for ordinary passports, especially from Ugandans seeking employment abroad, from 450 to 700 applicants daily.

Odongo told parliament that Attorney General William Byaruhanga has already cleared a new agreement to enable his ministry to replenish the stock of ordinary passports in one month.

Odongo's comments came after legislators led by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga faulted government for "incompetence and poor planning."

URN