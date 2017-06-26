Tanzania: Taifa Stars Eager to Put Off Flames

Tomorow's opening game of the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup between Taifa Stars and Malawi is expected to be tough and thrilling, with coaches from both sides optimistic to kick their campaign positively.

Stars arrived in South Africa safely on Thursday ready for the tournament, which they will compete as a guest team. Taifa Stars and the Flame will square up at the Moruleng Stadium in South Africa's North West province.

Coach Salum Mayanga, who had preferred to call a mixed squad comprising a number of inexperienced and few experienced players for the tournament, is determined to take his charges all the way to the final and win the trophy.

He said Stars' target is to excel in this tournament which they consider as part of preparations for the next month's CHAN qualifiers encounter against Rwanda. "This tournament has come at the right time ahead of our opening CHAN qualifiers against Rwanda. It will be a great opportunity for the inexperienced players in my squad to grow and gain experience and that will be a great motivation to them," said Mayanga.

Mayanga bragged that his players were taking the tournament seriously and that they are looking forward to kick off their campaign on a right footing. "We want to win the opening match and put ourselves in a good position to proceed in the next round of the event," he said.

Taifa Stars are participating in the COSAFA Cup for the third time as a guest nation. On the other hand, Malawi Belgian tactician, Ronny van Geneugden who preferred to go for experienced players is looking forward to cut off Stars dream.

Geneugden is determined to win the regional showpiece tournament for the Flames for the first time. The Belgian has called-up the South African-based trio of striker Gabadinho Mhango, defender Limbikani Mzava and midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr, all experienced campaigners, for the tournament.

Also called up are former Jomo Cosmos midfielder Micium Mhone and experienced goalkeeper Charles Swini. The latter is the oldest member of the squad at 32 years of age, with the youngest being 19-year-old midfielder Denis Chembezi.

Tanzania and Malawi have been pooled in Group A alongside Angola and Mauritius. Meanwhile, hosts South Africa, Bafana Bafana will be looking to defend their COSAFA Castle Cup title they won in 2016 when they open their account against the winner of Group A.

Bafana Bafana will face one team between Tanzania, Malawi, Mauritius and Angola when they enter the competition in the quarterfinal stage. That match will be played on July 2nd this year at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Kickoff is at 17h00. Victory for Stuart Baxter's men will set up a fixture against the winners of the Botswana vs Zambia encounter on July 5th, this year, while a loss will see the hosts facing the losers in the clash between the two nations - that match will be played on July 4th, this year, at Moruleng Stadium at 17h00.

Should South Africa win the two clashes, they will qualify for the final, which will take place on Sunday, July 9th at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Kickoff is at 15h00. Bafana Bafana have won this competition on four occasions - 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2016.

That is a record-equalling fourth title as they join Zambia and Zimbabwe at the top of the all-time winners list.