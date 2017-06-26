Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Bakri Receive Cables of Congratulations On Eid Al-Fitr's Occasion

Photographs of dignitaries and presidents taken from last week's Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) heads of state summit at… Read more »

In the same context, the First Vice-President of the Republic and the National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh received a cable of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr from Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer al-Bashir received Sunday congratulatory cables on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr from the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, President of the Republic of the Comoros Osman Ghazali, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Nassir bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and the chairman of the Arab Parliament Dr. Meshal bin Fahmi al-Salami.

