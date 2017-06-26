Sudan: Juba to Host Joint Political and Security Committee's Meetings After Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Khartoum — The Sudan-Southern Sudan Joint Political Security Committee is due to hold a meeting in Juba following the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

South Sudanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Mian Dottwol announced to SUNA following his congratulation to the President of the Republic Sunday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the Republican Palace, that the meetings would discuss border issues, opening of the crossings and the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.

The ambassador hoped to the Sudan further progress, stability and development, sending his congratulations to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the happy Eid.