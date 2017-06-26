Sudan: Minister of Interior - Security Situation in the Country Is Completely Stable

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior Hamid Manan affirmed the stability and calmness of the security situation in the country.

The Minister said, in a statement to SANA after congratulating the President of the Republic Sunday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the Republican Palace, that the security situation was completely stable with the virtue of the efforts made by the police forces to secure the country during the Eid holiday.

The minister expressed his full satisfaction with the great role of the police forces in maintaining security and stability and fighting crime.