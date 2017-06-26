25 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Bakhit - We Hope That U.S. Fulfill Its Promise to Lift Sanctions

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit hoped that the US administration fulfill its promise to lift sanctions on Sudan.

"We are looking forward to the new administration to fulfill its promise as this be for the interest of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, the countries of the world and the West," Ambassador Bakhit told SUNA, adding that has fulfilled all its obligations throughout the last six month.

He pointed out to the positive economic impacts that Sudan would gain after the lift of the sanctions, revealing that Sudan's priorities during the next period following the lift of the sanctions will be the focus on the strengthening of its presence in international and regional organizations.

