25 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan to Participate in AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — Sudan is due to take part in the African Union (AU) summit, which is scheduled to be held during 3-4 of the next July in Addis Ababa, adding that the activities of the summit at the expert's level will begin Monday.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit told SUNA that the summit would discuss the effects of the situation in the State of Southern Sudan, which he described as very worrying, and the escalating situation in Libya, in addition to a number of issues in the region and the economic situation in Africa, referring to Sudan influential role in this regard.

Ambassador Bakhit revealed that Sudan was on the verge of reaching a final plan on the international forces in Darfur. "A gradual withdrawal is to begin now a matter that confirms obviously the return of security and stability to Darfur", he added.

Ambassador Bakhit referred to the role of Sudan's diplomacy and its success, pointing out to the Sudan's participation in various international summits and forums. He pointed to the foreign minister's tours to the Arab and European countries aiming at enhancement of Sudan's relations with those countries alongside supporting the peace process, security and development.

