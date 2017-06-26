24 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Makongo Secondary Return to Dareva League Action

By Mbonile Burton

Makongo Secondary School volleyball team return to action today and tomorrow in what is described as important week to determine who will stay at the top of the table in DAREVA Senior Volleyball League.

Youthful Makongo will face a busy weekend with three matches in two days after missing out since the league's second leg started two weeks ago. Most of their players were in Mwanza with the Dar es Salaam team and helped the region lift volleyball title in the just ended Inter-Secondary School Games, UMISSETA.

After being on the sidelines, Makongo surrendered the top spot to giant Tanzania Prisons and their return suggests a serious battle for the title. Makongo are currently placed second on the log with 24 points, five below leaders Tanzania Prisons.

According to Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) official Roggasem Joseph, Makongo will start with busy day of two matches today with the first match against an in-form City Dreams Sports (CDS) Park team in the morning at the National Indoor Stadium.

Then in the afternoon, they will battle it out against another tough team iP Sports as they target to return at the league's summit. Their rival Tanzania Prisons who have played two more matches will face Victory Sports on the same day with a chance to cement their lead.

If they will manage to take maximum points in their two outings, Makongo will have a chance to return to the top when they face their rival Tanzania Prisons in tomorrow's showdown outside the National Stadium. Joseph said that eight matches including one in ladies category will be on the card this weekend.

According to him, other matches tomorrow will see Chui taking on Mjimwema, CDS will meet Mjimwema and Victory Sports scheduled to challenge JKT in men's battle. They will also see Mjimwema Queens testing their skills against ladies leaders - Tanzania Prisons in ladies category.

As the league second phase enters its third week, Tanzania Prisons are top of the table on 29 points from 11 matches, Makongo second with 24 points from nine matches and third place is occupied by Chui on 22 points, the same as fourth placed ip Sports.

CDS Park with 20 points are fifth, JKT at sixth with 15 points, Mjimwema have 13 points at seventh place but have played ten matches, with 11 points is Police Marine at eighth, while Victory Sports and Kinyerezi are placed ninth and tenth position with four and two points respectively.

The league second phase will run until July 29th, this year, with four teams in each category men's and women's advancing into the playoff stage that will start from August 4-20th, this year.

