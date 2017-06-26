Photo: Daily News

English Premier League (EPL) side, Everton FC.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Salum Madadi, has described the planned tour of English Premier League (EPL) side, Everton FC as the real treat for the local fans as well as the East African footballing community.

At a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Madadi said preparations for the tour are going on well and that everything will be in place by July 13th, when the EPL side play a friendly match against Kenya's Gor Mahia at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"We are thrilled to have the EPL side come to our shores for what will be an exhilarating challenge against and our SportPesa Super Cup champions - Gor Mahia," said Madadi, saying their tour here will stimulate youngsters to develop their career in football.

He said the federation was working hand in hand with betting firm, SportPesa to ensure the tour is nothing but a big success. "This is going to be a real treat for the local Everton fans as well as the local footballing community," said Madadi, while also calling for fans to turn up in large numbers to witness the friendly encounter.

Everton FC has announced that it will come with its full squad ahead of their encounter against the champions of SportPesa Super Cup Gor Mahia. "We are going to Tanzania with the first quad as we are preparing for the English Premier League season," said part of the statement.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Everton FC John Elstone said their trip is essential as they are building their competitive team for the next English Premier League (EPL) league season.

"It is part of our preparation for the next season. We are planning to perform better next season, hence Tanzania will be part and parcel of our preparations," he said. Gor Mahia got the privilege to face Everton after emerging the champions of SportPesa Super Cup which involved teams from Tanzania and Kenya.

Meanwhile, Everton will challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League next season if they can improve their away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has said.

Everton finished seventh in the league last season with an impressive home record of 13 wins in 19 home league games but their away performance was in stark contrast as they won just four league games away from Goodison Park.

"I think that is what they separated us from the top six, our away form," the Frenchman told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com). "If we had won more away games, we would have been in the top six or top five. We need to correct this for next season and know why we are not playing as good away from home. "If we want to be a team that pushes for the Champions League, we need to win more away from home."