24 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hockey Needs Stable Investment - Quaranta

By Benjamin Ben

National hockey team coach and coordinator of All Inclusive Sports Project Valentina Quaranta, requested the government and stakeholders to eye and assist the growth of the game in the country.

Quaranta said this to the 'Daily News on Saturday' during the commemoration of World Hockey week at JMK Youth Park in Dar es Salaam yesterday. "We have a very good and competitive national team but normally, we face problems when it comes to international competitions due to limited sponsorship towards this sport in the country. "These young players you see have potential of becoming prominent hockey players in the country in few years to come, but investment in this sport is what drags us backward sometimes," she said.

For the first time, Wheelchair Hockey was played on the day which involved disabled people and able-bodied ones. A total of ten teams from seven schools around the city took part in the event.

The schools were Amani Primary, Kawe Primary, Kigamboni Primary, Juhudi Primary, Juhudi Secondary, Ukonga Primary and Yanga Stars collectively participated on the day.

Furthermore, Quaranta acknowledged that much work needs to be done in terms of training coaches and investing much in hockey sports before enjoying the fruits it can bring into the country.

