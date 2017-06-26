Tanzania: State Plans to Boost Water Supply in Songea Municipality

Dodoma — The government through the Ministry of Water and Irrigation is set to renovate 98 water wells in Songea municipality in the coming 2017/18 fiscal year.

Deputy Minister of Water and Irrigation, Eng. Isack Kamwelwe told Parliament yesterday during questions and answers session that the government is determined to supply safe and clean water to all 'wananchi' in Songea municipality and other areas of the country.

He said in the 2017/18, the government has allocated funds for water related projects in various parts of the country.

"The government through my ministry has allocated fund for water supply, drilling wells and enable availability of clean and safe water to 'wananchi' in various parts of the country, this is a progressive exercise whenever we get fund," he said.

The deputy minister was responding to Songea urban (CCM) MP, Mr Leonidas Gama, who wanted to know when the government will address water problems in Songea municipality.

The MP also wanted to know when the government will finish the renovation of water wells in his constituency and other areas of Ruvuma Region. Eng. Kamwelwe said Songea municipality has a population of 230,000 and that water services reach only 194,000 people in the area.

He added that there are also 36,000 residents on the outskirt of the town who also need water services. He said in 2016/17 the government allocated 314m/- for the renovation of 89 water wells in the area. He said the government has finalised tender procedures and that the contractor signed a contract on May, 2017.

According to Eng. Kamwelwe, the contractor is set to bring water pump to the site by the end of June, 2017. Eng. Kamwelwe added that in the coming fiscal year, his ministry looks forward to allocate 50.89 million US dollar for improving water services in Songea municipality.

The deputy minister also added that the government plan is to ensure majority of 'wananchi' in rural areas get safe and clean water by 2020.