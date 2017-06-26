Tanzania: 120 Families Live Around Sailoja Water Catchment

Dodoma — At least 120 families in Arusha district have been identified to be located in the Sailoja water source in Kiranyi ward.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, said yesterday in Parliament that Arusha District Council conducted a survey in the area and revealed that 120 families were settling within the source of water.

He said that the council is set to discuss the matter with 'wananchi' who stay in the area on the proper ways to adhere to the law. He said his office is expecting to coordinate the meeting between 'wananchi' and Arusha District Council officials.

According to Mr Jafo, the Sailoja water source supplies water to residents of Ngaramtoni Township and residents of Arumeru West constituency. Mr Jafo was responding to Arumeru West MP (Chadema), Mr Gison Ole Maiseyeki, who wanted to know how the government is going to relocate 120 families that reside in a source of water.

Moreover, Mr Jafo directed all officials in various councils to avoid double standard in addressing land related disputes.

"I would like to give directives to all officials in our councils to avoid double standard when addressing land disputes. We need to be careful when relocating people from sources of water, the government does not allow double standard," he said.