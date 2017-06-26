Tanzania: Arusha Martial Artist to Battle for Taekwondo Honours in Seoul

Arusha — A local martial artist has left for South Korea for the World Taekwondo Championship, which will attract more than 2,000 athlete from across the world.

Hailing from Arusha, Athumani Kitunze needs all the guts he can muster in order to 'swim' successfully in the large sea of martial artists from across the globe and keep his head high in the Taekwondo championship.

Tanzania will be represented by a single martial artist who has just left to Seoul for the Muju 2017 World Taekwondo Championship commencing today and set to run for a full week in Kitunze, weighing at 54 kilogrammes will be competing among 2,000 other martial artists from 170 countries around the world.

He was accompanied by his coach Joseph Chuwa, who is also the Vice-President for Tanzania Taekwondo Federation (TTF). Chuwa said that lack of cash caused the country to have a single entrant in the Muju event.

Tanzania was supposed to send 24 martial artists in the required three groups including eight men, eight women and eight children, but in the end the country managed to fly just one Taekwondo athlete to Seoul due to what was described as 'financial constraints.' Taekwondo, which is a popular martial sport is often claimed to have historical origins on the Korean peninsula, with origins said to have been traced as far back as the 1st century.