Stephen Onwuamadike, father of Chukwudumeje popularly known as Evans, the billionaire kidnapper has appealed to the government to take his son to TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, for deliverance.

Evans who operated seven years in different parts of the country reportedly revealed that his father collected a vehicle worth N3m from him, an allegation the father denied.

Evans' father said his son deserves another chance in a video posted by Channels Television.

The police arrested Evans on June 10 who has been revealing details of his nefarious act.