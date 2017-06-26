26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Video - My Son Deserves Another Chance, Evans' Father Pleads

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: Nigerian Kidnapper Evans's Father Pleads for His Son

Stephen Onwuamadike, father of Chukwudumeje popularly known as Evans, the billionaire kidnapper has appealed to the government to take his son to TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, for deliverance.

Evans who operated seven years in different parts of the country reportedly revealed that his father collected a vehicle worth N3m from him, an allegation the father denied.

Evans' father said his son deserves another chance in a video posted by Channels Television.

The police arrested Evans on June 10 who has been revealing details of his nefarious act.

More on This

Nigerian Soldier Who Was Part of Evans' Kidnap Gang Arrested

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, has arrested a soldier in Lagos for allegedly being… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.