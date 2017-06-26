Uganda: Kenya Hold Uganda to Win Elgon Cup

Nairobi — Kenya needed a late penalty try to secure a tenth Elgon Cup after Uganda had thrown them into panic for most of the game after a shaky start.

Phillip Wokorach opened the scoring with a penalty on the Cranes first visit in Kenya's half to make 3-0. Uganda then stretched the lead immediately to pounce with a Charles Uhuru try in a move that started in their 22 yard.

Wokorach found namesake Micheal Wokorach who offloaded to Ivan Magomu to set Uhuru free to make it 10-0, silencing the home crowd.

Kenya would then lodge for 10 minutes in Uganda's 22 yard area but the visitors stood firm forcing the Simbas to opt for three points instead of five with captain Darwin Mukidza's penalty to make it 10-3.

Kenya's first points gave them momentum as Jacob Ojee crossed the white line to make it a two point game. Pius Ogena's trip to the sin bin left Uganda with gaps and Dennis Karani made it count for Kenya with a try to make it 13 all before Mukidza could add a penalty to give Kenya 13-16 half time lead.

Uganda opened the second half with a Brian Asaba try but Ojee responded for Kenya with his second try of the game.

Wokorach and Magomu then joined hands for a stellar try but a late penalty try with Uganda repeatedly infringing in the 5-yard gave them a 56-51 advantage to retain the Elgon Cup.

The game also doubled as the opening fixture of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup that includes the six best teams of Africa.

The two teams are now level on two points with Zimbabwe leading following their 16-28 win over Senegal.

Uganda proceeds to play the latter next weekend.