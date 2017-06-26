Uganda Registers Victory in African Netball Championships

Uganda's netball team, She Cranes has registered their first victory of 72-29 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing African Netball Championships at MTN Arena Lugogo.

The opening match that attracted a mammoth crowd was graced by Vice President Edward Ssekandi, who assured the netball fraternity of government support in whatever they do.

Netball ace, Peace Proscovia, Uganda's captain scored the first goal in only 13 seconds of the match.

She followed with continuous scores and by the time she was replaced by Martha Soigi in the fourth quarter, she had 37 goals.

"Team Uganda needs as much scores as possible. We are very happy for the victory but we need to better our performance because these teams are not easy," said Proscovia.

Martha Soigi, Rachael Nanyonga and Hadija Nakabuye scored 16,15 and 5 goals respectively to supplement Proscovia's scores.

She cranes head coach, Vicent Kiwanuka said:"Switching Proscovia for other shooters annoys some fans but I only do it to give other shooters a chance on the national team because Proscovia is not around all the time."

Kiwanuka also lauded the government for supporting the team. He however, expressed concern over the government support which he said was delayed.

Today'sResults

Uganda 72 Botswana 28

Tomorrow's fixtures

Malawi vs Zimbabwe 2:00pm

Uganda vs Namibia 4:00pm

Botswana vsZambia 6:00pm

