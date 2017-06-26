26 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: BET Awards 2017 - Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Wizkid, Others Emerge Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idoko Salihu

The 2017 BET Awards closed its curtains on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event which celebrated achievements in music, entertainment, sports, television and movies was hosted by Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live.

The big night saw performances by some of America's fan-favourite like Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Big Sean and others.

Beyonce emerged the biggest winner of the night, taking home the awards for "Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award", "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist", "Video of the Year" and "Album of the Year" respectively.

Rave of the moment, Chance the Rapper, took home the highly coveted "Best New Artist" and "Humanitarian Award".

Nigerian music export, Wizkid, made the Nigerian music industry proud as he took home the "Best International Act: Africa" at the 2017 BET Awards announced at the pre-BET awards held on Saturday.

See full list of winners below:

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Remy Ma

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Beyoncé -- "Sorry"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Youngstars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae

Centric Award

Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"

Best Group

Migos

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher -- "Party"

Video of the Year

Beyoncé -- "Sorry" Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"

Video Director of the Year

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter -- "Sorry"

Album of the Year

Lemonade -- Beyoncé

Best Actress

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor

Mahershala Ali

Best Movie

"Hidden Figures"

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid

Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition

Nigeria

'President Buhari Will Complete His Tenure'

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.