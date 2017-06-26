Tanzania: Push for More Funding to Save Mothers' Lives, MPs Urged

Dodoma — MPs have been urged to play an increasingly important role in advocating a bigger health funding.

The plea was voiced by White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood in Tanzania (WRATZ) --a nonpartisan, non-profit and non-governmental membership organisation that aims at decreasing maternal and newborn deaths globally.

Speaking during a brief workshop that WRATZ organised for a section of MPs here on Thursday evening, the organization's national coordinator, Ms Rose Mlay, said 30 mothers and 180 newborns die daily in Tanzania.

Besides, she said, for every mother who dies 30 others experience complications including disabilities and fistula. "This means that everyday 900 women are affected by pregnancy-related complications," she said, calling upon concerted efforts among various stakeholders to reduce/end the problem.

Some MPs who attended the event said much as the government had done a lot with regard to improving the health care system during the past years, there was still room for further improvement.

"In Urambo District, for instance, we have about 20 dispensaries yet only seven have clinical officers. This is why we think much as a lot has been done, we still need much more cash into the health sector if we are to turn these deaths into a thing of the past," said Ms Margaret Sitta (Urambo - CCM).

Her Mtwara Rural counterpart, Ms Hawa Ghasia, shared similar sentiments, calling upon the government to increase the number of health professionals across the country.

According to Dr Faustine Ndugulile (Kigamboni - CCM), Tanzania's increasing population is putting pressure on resources, resulting in conflicts between farmers and livestock keepers, hence the need to also educate citizens on the importance of family planning.

"With a population growth of about 2.7 per cent per year, the prediction is that in 2050, there will be 100 million people in Tanzania. This has to change if we are to ensure that the available resources are able to satisfy the population," he said.

WRATZ wants the Ministry of Finance to increase budget for Basic and Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmOC/CEmONC) at 100 per cent to save the lives of women and newborns.

The BEmOC and CEmONC budget, it says, should be ring fenced so it is not used for other activities.

The Government through respective ministries should ensure pregnant women access life-saving services by 100 per cent at hospitals and health centers which are strategically placed to serve many women who are far away from hospitals.

Each region should have all the vital equipment that is required in the health care of pregnant women.

