Tanzania: Revealed - Dawasa Boss's Contract Was to End October

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) chief executive officer Archard Mutalemwa's contract was to end in October, sources say.

On Wednesday, President John Magufuli ordered Mr Mutalemwa, who retired in 2012 and was working on a contract, to step down.

Sources told The Citizen that Mr Mutalemwa's two-year contract was extended in 2015 by the then President Jakaya Kikwete.

Sources close to Mr Mutalemwa confirmed that the CEO was due to step down once the contract expired and had no plans to extend it.

His extension of the contract after retirement meant he was one of the longest serving CEOs and in the same office.

"He turned 60 years in 2012. He was supposed to retire at that age, but he secured a contract that has kept him in the office for another five years with the option to extend," said the close family source who asked not to be named in the newspaper as Mr Mutalemwa had not permitted her to speak to the media.

"The directive issued by the President thus coincides with the time that he was due to leave office. He was serving his last months of the contract," she said. According to the relative, the public debate following the president's remarks had been misconstrued as the sacking.

President Magufuli asked Mr Mutalemwa to step down to save his reputation while addressing a rally in Mlandizi, Coast Region.

The Head of State also highlighted challenges of providing water countrywide.

Dr Magufuli asked Mr Mutalemwa to retire, warning him that he risked damaging his reputation by clinching to his position as Dawasa CEO while the institution he leads has been grappling with poor administration.

"Before things worsen I politely tell you to step down so that what you have achieved over the years is not soiled by some of administrative concerns."

Dr Magufuli raised concern over Mutalemwa's age, saying as the institution responsible for operating and maintaining all water supply and sewerage services in Dar es Salaam and its satellite towns of Kibaha and Bagamoyo could have performed better if a young person was in charge.

According to Dr Magufuli, the water authority was adequately financed, but funds were being misappropriated.

"I sometimes don't see the reason of having boards of directors of Dawasa and Dawasco," he said.

He said operational and administrative costs could have been reduced to have money for funding water projects.

Mr Mutalemwa served as a director in the Ministry of Water and as a director of National Urban Water Authority before leading Dawasa.