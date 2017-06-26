Tanzania: Villages Near National Parks, Game Reserves to Be Surveyed

Dar es Salaam — The National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) will survey land in villages that surround national parks and game reserves to address land disputes.

This was revealed by the NLUPC director general, Dr Stephen Nindi, in Morogoro yesterday.

Dr Nindi said NLUPC would work together with Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) and other stakeholders, including civil society Organisations (CSOs) and development partners to implement the project.

He added that the survey would enable the villages to start land use planning and address land disputes between the villagers and Tanapa.

He was speaking to reporters during a fourth task force meeting in Morogoro.

"We are working around the clock to find the lasting solution with regard to land disputes. We plan to survey all villages surrounding national parks and game reserves to address land disputes between the authorities and villagers," said Dr Nindi.

Dr Nindi outlined challenges facing the implementation of land use planning projects in some areas.

They are outdated database, poor coordination between the government and CSOs, poor participation of women and poor management and monitoring.

Speaking during the meeting, programme coordinator from the Land Rights at Care International in Tanzania, Ms Mary Ndaro, urged the government to finance planning, implementing and monitoring land use planning projects.

"The government should set aside funds for demarcation of land if we are to address land disputes," said Ms Ndaro.