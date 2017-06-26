Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo has called for immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions against the State of Qatar found in Middle East.

Qatar has been sanctioned by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for allegedly funding terrorists in the Arab region and in the world at large.

According to a media statement issued by ACT Wazalendo chairman for International Committee Venance Masebo, the sanctions should be withdrawn unconditionally.

"While we condemn terrorist groups in the world and their supporters in the strongest terms possible, we are equally concerned about the harsh and inhumane sanctions against the State of Qatar without its knowledge or prior negotiations," reads the party's statement.

He said the party called upon the parties to open unconditional negotiations with a view to finding an amicable solution.

The party also urges the government of Tanzania and the international community to ensure all unilateral sanctions against the State of Qatar are immediately withdrawn.