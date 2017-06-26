Tanzania: TFF Aspirants Should Avoid Dirty Campaigns

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will conduct its general election on August 12 in Dodoma and 74 have picked up forms to vie for 15 posts

Ten of them are vying for the TFF presidency, six for vice presidency and remaining want to become executive committee members.

TFF has 13 executive committee members, who together with the organisation's president and vice president serve for four years.

For the past four years, TFF has been struggling to promote soccer. It has drawn up plans to develop the sport to enable Tanzanian teams to compete internationally and win titles.

However, challenges abound and voters are scrutinising the aspirants to see who are capable for various positions.

Some members of the outgoing TFF executive committee worked hard while others performed miserably as they simply tantalised voters with their were colourful curriculum vitae.

We all know how Tanzania has been striving to develop the game for years without much success. It featured in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) only once -- in 1980. Since then, we are yet to qualify for the finals.

It tried when it qualifying for the 2017 African Youths Championships in Gabon.

It is time for voters to elect the best leaders who will take the game to the next level.

Voters have to know that they are sole deciders to propel Tanzania's soccer to acme.

We also call on aspirants to avoid dirty campaigns ahead of the general election.

They have to avoid character assassination. What they should do is to articulate their plans to persuade voters to elect them to revolutionise the sport.