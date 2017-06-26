Nigeria: Kano Purchases N2 Billion Equipment to Curb Medical Tourism

Kano — The Kano State Government has purchased N2.8 billion worth of high-tech equipment for its newly constructed Giginyu Specialist Hospital.

The equipment includes a 1. 5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine purchased at N500 million, the first of its kind to be installed in any public hospital in Nigeria mostly for disease detection, a statement from the government house, signed by Aminu K. Yassar, indicated.

Speaking during a visit to monitor installation of the appliances, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that his administration decided to invest in the project to reduce the medical tourism and its impact on the society.

"We are so committed to making our health sector strong, to reduce medical tourism and to save human lives. With these facilities, people do not have to travel aboard for treatment," he said.

Governor Ganduje said when the hospital commences operation, it will serve both rich and poor Nigerians.

Conducting the governor round, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, explained that installation of the facilities would be completed within the next few weeks, adding that some professional had been engaged to train local health workers on how to handle the special equipment.

"With the facilities installed here, even doctors from teaching hospitals in this part of the country can benefit in terms of training and research," the commissioner added.

Appliances being installed at the Giginyu hospital include CT scan machine, digital X-Ray machine, mammography machine, fluoroscopy machine, ultra sound HD machine, dialysis equipment and intensive care unit digital beds, among others.