Uganda: So, Mr Yoweri Museveni Sir, What Is the State of the Nation?

opinion

In this month, Mr Yoweri Museveni has had four occasions at which he spoke directly to the people of Uganda. There was Uganda Martyrs Day, Heroes Day, State-of-the-Nation Address and Presentation of the National Budget.

Two of the four occasions offered Mr Museveni opportunities for major policy outlays. And boy, did I watch him turn the two opportunities into 'incidents'? No wonder, NTV's Point Blank would not pass the opportunity to feature him.

Of course, we appreciate that a Budget speech is an instrument of policy direction and guidance. But we insist that the State-of-the-Nation Address (SOTNA) was short on clear picture of the state of the nation.

And we ask: Mr Yoweri Museveni Sir, what is the fate (state) of the nation?

There is a marked increase in the vertical consciousness of communities (are they still called tribes?).

From February 2016 to date, a Ugandan was more disposed to be killed in an inter-tribal war than dying of malaria or HIV/Aids (the two high density killer diseases in Uganda).

This state of affairs is worrying because it betrays a sense that Ugandans no longer have issues around which they can rally for national consciousness. We no longer hear of nationalist armed rebels fighting the government of Uganda, but panga-wielding tribal warriors killing members of the community next door.

And the testimonies abound.

A traditional leader was accused of harbouring secessionist ideas. And more than 100 of his people were killed by the State - justifying and rationalising its actions as the natural consequence of the State's effort to end tribal tendencies and solidarity. The said traditional leader now faces murder charges.

Before that (immediately after the February general elections), more than one hundred people were killed in what was described by the Uganda Police Force as tribal clashes between Bakonzo and Bamba-Babwisi.

There is also the issue of the Jopadhola and the Iteso in Tororo District.

I am familiar with the dynamics of the Tororo issues, the particulars of which are: The Iteso community in Tororo District would like to have a district where they are the dominant tribe.

The Jopadhola, the dominant group in present-day Tororo District, do not have any problem with that.

Trouble though is that the Iteso want Tororo Municipality to be part of (their) new district.

The Jopadhola are opposed to the idea that 'their Tororo Municipality' would be ceded to the new district (for the Iteso). And they (the Jopadhola) are vowing to die for the municipality.

Then there is Apaa.

More than a dozen members of the Acholi community were killed by suspected members of the Madi community.

In the wake of the incident, leaders of the Madi community portrayed the issue as a land wrangle.

They hinged their response on the fact that Apaa land was part of Adjumani District.

And the leaders from the Acholi community hinged their response on the need for justice for the dead and the fact that agencies of the State such as the Uganda Police Force and the UPDF didn't respond as would be expected.

Mr Museveni has said that whoever was responsible for the Apaa incident should be arrested and charged with murder.

Dear reader, my information is that Mr Museveni issued a radio message to all units of the UPDF and police to arrest whoever was involved in the Apaa killings.

If I were the one, I would also take issue with the security establishment for its failure to detect, prevent or stop the killings.

Which is why we ask again: What's the 'fate' of our nation?

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of East African Flagpost.