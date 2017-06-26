Africa: Chile Strongest At Confederations Cup

Chile 2-1 Australia

More often than not, football results aren't instant. American champions (won Copa America with USA and Mexico participating) Chile are benefiting from the ground work done by former coach Jorge Sampaoli. Their quick moving, full pitch pressing, high octane game tore Cameroon's Indomitable Lions to shreds. Australia have goals in them, and in Huddersfield Town new boy Aaron Mooy a midfield general with real bite. However, Chile are playing at a different level. They know this tournament is theirs to lose. If, as expected, they stamp out the profligacy we saw on Day One, Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas will power the Andean nation home.

Portugal 2-0 New Zealand

Cristiano Ronaldo's assist for Ricardo Quaresma's tournament opening goal is the kind the Portugal skipper ought to be making on weekly basis as he re-invents himself in the third and final phase of his career. It frees him from carrying the goal scoring burden alone while also cementing his legendary status. Whereas New Zealand aren't abject, they are ill equipped to compete with the European champions. Nevertheless Portugal coach Fernando Costa must continue fine tuning his side as Nani and left back Raphael Guerrero haven't been up to scratch.

Mexico 1-1 Russia

Concacaf champions Mexico are marginally the better side. The central Americans have been playing together for almost a decade whereas Russia is a newly created team. If this game had been played at a neutral venue, I would have gone with an outright Mexico win. Their 3-6-1 formation means they almost always dominate midfield. However, never underestimate the power of home support. And in Alexander Golovin and Feodor Smolarov, they have players to match Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela. Even Stevens is my verdict.

Germany 3-1 Cameroon.

Even without up to eleven mainstays, Joachim Loew's (pic below) World Cup winners will be too much for Hugo Broos' African champions. Cameroon are heavy footed, slow in their reactions and not trained to play a high intensity game. Julian Draxler is illuminating the tournament with his wing wizardry while midfield workhorses Leon Goretzka and Lars Stindl have showed immense promise. Germany's Achilles Heel could be custodian Leno whose Kamikaze approach to goalkeeping offers goal poacher Vincent Aboubaker hope. Expect goals galore.