26 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hwange Finally Win At the Colliery

By Tobias Mandoreba

HWANGE recorded their first home win of the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign, scoring for the first time at home turf as they produced a sublime performance to silence a stubborn and battling Shabanie Mine in a pulsating match at the Colliery yesterday.

A well-taken penalty by Hwange's most outstanding player yesterday Justine Kaunda in the 34th minute and a brilliant goal by new boy and substitute Tendai Mate in the 73rd minute left the local fans in a frenzy after the final whistle by referee Bekezela Makeka.

Mate's cushion goal, in his debut appearance for Hwange, means it took him only eight minutes to score in the coalminers' colours and in the process quickly endeared himself to the Chipangano faithful as he had replaced Morestuf Ncube in the 65th minute.

His goal will be remembered for a long time as it calmed the Hwange nerves at a time a determined Shabanie were threatening to level matters.

Hwange kept pressing and were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute by Makeka after he adjudged that defender Admire Dzumbunu had handled a goal-bound headed ball by Ncube.

Hwange's coach Nation Dube was over the moon after the game.

"I am a happy man and can afford a long sleep today.

"Things are shaping up in the company as a whole and I am happy the boys responded also with a memorable team effort. It gives encouragement going forward." he said.

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)2

Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . 0

