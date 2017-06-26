26 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coffin Case Transferred to High Court

The case against two men who allegedly forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol over him, was transferred to the High Court in Delmas on Monday.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Monday morning.

They face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The alleged assault took place at the JM de Beer Boerdery, near the Komati power station in Mpumalanga.

On August 17, 2016 Mlotshwa noticed two Land Cruisers following him, investigating officer Constable Dimakatso Bahula previously told the court.

It was reported that the SUVs stopped and two men are said to have assaulted Mlotshwa and kicked him, without any explanation.

In a 20-second video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube, one man, speaking in Afrikaans, forces Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatens to pour petrol on him.

The trial will start on July 31 to August 10.

They both remain in custody.

Source: News24

South Africa

