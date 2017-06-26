Morocco: HM the King Pardons 562 Convicts On Eid Al Fitr

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has pardoned 562 convicts on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, to be celebrated on Monday 26 June in Morocco, Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 374:

- 08 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison sentences.

- 356 prisoners had their prison terms reduced.

- 10 inmates' life sentences commuted to limited prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 188:

- 40 prisoners benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term.

- 04 inmates benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 06 inmates benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines.

- 138 inmates had their fines annulled.

Pardon is granted to a number of prisoners by the Sovereign on the occasion of religious and major national celebrations.