Uganda: President Museveni Welcomes Zambia Counterpart Edgar Lungu

press release

President Yoweri Museveni received and welcomed to Uganda delegations that are in the country to attend the one-day Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees that is currently going on at the Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Mr. Mseveni warmly welcomed President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and discussed with his guest matters of mutual interest between Uganda and Zambia particularly the promotion of trade, security and international relations.

The President received a message from President Theodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea. The President of the Guinean Chamber of Deputies, Mr. Gaudencio Mahaba Messu delivered the message to Mr. Museveni.

President Museveni also received Lord Michael Bates, the United Kingdom Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kisho Nobuo.

Mr. Museveni discussed with his guest regional issues especially the South Sudan situation. The guests expressed support for all efforts to help bring a stop to the crisis and host communities and an additional US$3.2 million for food assistance.

President Museveni expressed optimism about all the deliberations to deliver lasting solutions for the various affected parts of Africa.

ENDS