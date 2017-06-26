Uganda: Scores Injured in Bundibugyo Bus Accident

Bundibugyo — At least nine people were injured in a road accident on Monday morning when a driver of the Link bus failed to control it and rolled several times at Chabhi village located between Nyahuka Trading Centre and Bundibugyo Town Council.

The Kampala-bound bus Reg. No. UAQ 240 was enroute to Kampala.

The head of traffic police in Bundibugyo, Mr David Habarurema said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by reckless driving.

He said the bus driver is on the run and his name is still unknown.

"The driver was an emergency driver and had no experience of driving in area that has many sharp corners. He did not observe road rules and regulations," Mr Habarurema said.

The injured people are admitted to Nyahuka and Busaru health centres.

Some of the injured were identified as Abubakari Muwonge from Bundimulinga Central, Nyahuka Town council; Flavia Asabazia from Arua District and Sylvia Gumikiriza from Rwimi Town Council, Kabarole District.

One of the health workers at Busaru Health Centre IV, Mr Nicolas Tuhaise said most of the patients are in critical condition.

"Some of them cannot speak but we are doing our level best to rescue their lives," Mr Tuhaise said.

Mr Muwonge said the driver was speeding.