Uganda: 3 Boxers Qualify for Aiba World Tourney

Three national team boxers (nicknamed 'The Bombers') booked their places to the Aiba World Boxing Championships on Friday after storming the semifinals of the Africa Boxing Championships (AFBC) in Congo-Brazaville.

The World Championships are slated for August 25 to September 3 in Hamburg, Germany. Welterweight Muzamir Kakande, bantamweight Geoffrey Kakeeto and David Ayiti (super heavy weight) qualified for the world event and were guaranteed at least bronze medals apiece after winning their quarterfinal bouts.

By press time, the trio was due to step into the ring for semifinal bouts. Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) publicist Fred Kavuma said although

they assembled the team early for preparations, they did not get ample logistical support. Only Betway came to their rescue with food items.

Kakande and Kakeeto impressed in categories that are highly-competitive.

However, Ayiti was a bit of a surprise package because Ugandans have rarely performed in the heavyweight categories. His colleagues, Reagan Ssimbwa (light heavyweight) and Shafik Kiwanuka (heavyweight) came short.

But it was interesting to see Ayiti replicate what his predecessor Mike Ssekabembe did in Morocco in 2015. Uganda won five bronze medals through Ssekabembe (super heavyweight), Rogers Semitala (bantamweight), Fazil Juma (flyweight), Hassan Abdul (Light-weight) and Willy Kyakonye (heavyweight).