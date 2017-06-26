Tanzania: Gritty Stars Off to a Flying Start

Dar es Salaam — A telling moment of individual brilliance by man-of-the-match Shiza Kichuya did it for Taifa Stars in their Cosafa Cup opener against a resolute Malawi side, which they beat 2-0 in South Africa yesterday.

Kichuya struck twice in the first half of the group A match to give Salum Mayanga's men a hard-fought win at the Moruleng Stadium.

Seeking to make up for their disappointing 2015 Cosafa Cup in South Africa, where they suffered early elimination, Taifa Stars went one up in the 13th minute through Kichuya, whose tricky shot gave the Malawi Flames goalkeeper no chance.

Celebrations that greeted the goal had hardly died down when Kichuya came into the picture again, this time with sizzling shot.

The Stars, who are competing in the tournament as a guest team, will swing back into action tom tomorrow to face Angola at the same venue.

The day will also see Malawi Flames confront Angola in another group A clash at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

Fourteen teams are battling it out for the title at the annual southern African championship in an arduous test of stamina.

Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are the fancied teams but the potentially exhausting format means there is every possibility of a surprise by the time the winner is decided at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on July 9.

Eight compete in the first stage of the tournament. The teams are in two groups with only the winner of each of two groups advancing to the second stage.

Angola, who have selected an unusually strong squad after years of fielding their under-20 side, are fancied to emerge top in Group A, which they share with Malawi, Mauritius and Tanzania.

The Taifa Stars are guests at the competition, not members of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations, but invited after the Comoros Islands again declined to participate.

Angola were expected to face Mauritius at the Moruleng Stadium last night.

In Group B, which kicks off on Monday, Zimbabwe will face a stiff challenge from Mozambique to see who goes through to the knockout stage where the top six seeded teams join the competition.

The hosts plus Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland and Zambia only enter the fray next weekend when the quarter-finals are played on Saturday 1 July and Sunday 2 July.

The seedings are not based on Fifa rankings but rather past performances in the Cosafa Cup and it is a big advantage for the top six to join after the first week.

The two countries that advance as group winners will likely be fatigued already by having had to play three games in six days.