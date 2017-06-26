Tanzania Team Target Kenya Open Title

Dar es Salaam — The national wheelchair tennis team leaves for Kenya today for the 2017 Britam Nairobi Open International tennis Championship, which starts tomorrow at the Nairobi Club.

The tournament, which is the biggest event on Kenya's tennis calendar, has drawn players from Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Tanzanian players, who have been training at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club since early this month, were in high spirits yesterday, raring to sparkle at the four-day championship. According to team coach, Riziki Salum, seven players will travel to Nairobi for the much anticipated championship.

Salum told The Citizen that his players have been engaged in serious training though sponsorship was the main concern.

"We are yet to secure an effective sponsorship despite sending voluminous requests to the business firms and individuals," he said.

He voiced optimism that his players, who were not impressive in last year's tournament, would steal show at the event this time around.

"We committed minor mistakes that led us to narrowly miss the title. We'll be more cautious this time around," he said.

Tanzania fielded three men players in the last year's event namely Novatus Temba, Juma Hamisi and Vostar Isaya.

The girls' team consisted of Rehema Selemani, Lucy Julius, Biliama Mustapha and Rehema Selemani.

Selemani, who is the team's most experienced player, said yesterday that nothing will stop from returning home with the event's coveted trophy.

"I believe my vast experience in international competitions will help me attain the desired goal," he added.

In the Men's Singles, the Tanzanian player remains wary of the threat posed by defending champion Ismael Changawa Ruwa of Kenya, who will be seeking to retain the title.

His two-year domination, however, will come under threat from former champions Duncan Mugabe (Uganda) and Edgar Kazembe (Zambia).

Other challenges will come up in the junior category, with Kenyan Sheil Kotecha expected to cause upsets in the Men's Draw.

It was a family affair in 2016 as Ismael's sister Shufaa Changawa also claimed the Women's Singles crown.

The challenge for the Women's crown will come from Nancy Onya of DRC, who will be travelling to Nairobi for the second year running. She is also the defending Singles champion.

Other categories include the Women's and Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Handicap and Wheelchair competitions.