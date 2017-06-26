Tanzania: Tip Police On the Drugs Offenders, PM Majaliwa Says

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon Tanzanians to continue giving the police force information on people involved in drug illicit business to help the total elimination of the problem in the country.

He said this during his speech at the national Eid ul Fitr prayer and Eid Baraza at the Riadha mosque in Moshi urban on Monday, as the guest of honor of the occasion. PM Majaliwa said that the illegal business is reported to be rampant in Kilimanjaro region especially in Same and Mwanga districts. Residents are highly encouraged to reveal the culprits in order to help the police take further measures against them.

Mr Majaliwa also said that drug business costs the country a great deal of human resource and manpower. It takes every member of the society to join the government and security organs to fight against it.

He further said the same should be done against the recent killings in Coastal Region in order to restore peace and security in the area.

"We're working harder to ensure these offenders in Kibiti killings are found as well as winning in the war against drug illicit for the development of this country," he added.