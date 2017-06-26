24 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 3 Billion Square Meters Demined

Luanda — From the year 1996 to 2017, over 3. 4 billion square meters of land were demined in Angola, corresponding to 108.5 million square meters of roads, 7.7 million square meters of unexploded ordnances.

This is an outcome that emerged from the National Demining Conference held in Luanda on 22-23 June under the slogan "Angola free from Landmines, moving towards development".

According to the final communiqué of the meeting the results obtained so far in the National Demining Programme have allowed the free flow of people and goods, the process of national reconstruction and the country's recovery for development.

He said that mines clearance and the mines risk education process has considerably reduced the number of accidents involving such devices and other remnants of war.

The participants to the conference stressed that the programme is still on the way, despite the investment of the Angolan Government and its partners in the demining programme with satisfactory results.

The participants also recommend the continued strengthening of the national demining programme and mechanisms for articulation with reconstruction and development actions.

