26 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Viral Photos of Prison 'Strip-Show' Drive Facebook Users Up the Pole

The pictures were posted on a Facebook group called Durban Crime N All.

Photographs which surfaced on Facebook of a seemingly raucous "family day" at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, showing scantily-clad women dancing with prisoners, have been confirmed as authentic.

The Department of Correctional Services held an urgent media conference on Monday after the photographs surfaced over the weekend.

Posted by Charles Martin, he wrote in a post that the photographs were apparently taken at the Johannesburg Medium B Prison, also known as the "Sun City" prison.

Two pictures depict two men wearing prisoner uniforms surrounded by three scantily-dressed women.

In one picture, the three women appear to be undressing the men as a group of prisoners and prison wardens look on.

In another picture, one of the women dressed in a black bodysuit and black knee-high boots embraces the prisoner while prison wardens, prisoners and people dressed in civilian clothes observe.

The pictures, which were posted less 24 hours ago, have already been shared by over 300 Facebook users.

One person, Carol Carol, commented: "Yesterday was a family day for all the inmates where family member visited them. Those who can afford to do braai were allowed to do so. As for strippers I am puzzled."

Several Facebook users lashed out.

Joan Kyd said: "heads must roll for this.....this has become a sick joke for South Africa....Just now the strippers will be allowed 2 spend the night with them..."

Rajesvari Candice Govender said: "Is this why I pay taxes? I would rather give that money to a child's education or to the SPCA but unfortunately I have no choice in the matter. Our government is making a mockery of the law abiding citizens of RSA. It's beyond ridiculous."

Source: News24

South Africa

