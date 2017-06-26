Malawians should brace for prolonged hours of blackouts to what Electicity Generation Company Limited (Egenco) attributes to continued dwindling of water flows in the Shire River and Lake Malawi.

Kapichira Hydro electric power station acting manager Harry Msosa briefing reporters on Saturday when the Natural Resources and Climate Change Commiteee of Parliament visited the station in Chikwawa , that the company is not fairing well in power production.

"For the past two months , there was an improvement in frequency of load shedding because of the rainfall we had last rainy season," Msosa said.

He said the frequent and prolonged power outages would continue to worsen until the onset of the rains later in the year.

"For us to generate electricity at its full capacity of 351.74 megawatts, we require 230 cumecs as compared to the current 172 cumecs," he said.

The parliamentary committee visited the power staion to appreciate why the country was still facing blackouts.

Egenco, Msosa disclosed, is currently working use its dredgers to remove silt from the intake ponds to restore their capacity for storing water for generation with funds from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Jpana International Cooperation (Jica.)

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) is on record saying in times of frequent and prolonged electricity blackouts, companies experience huge loses.

Electricity continues to be one of the greatest obstacles to doing business in the county.