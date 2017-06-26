26 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawians Should Brace for More Blackouts - Egenco

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

Malawians should brace for prolonged hours of blackouts to what Electicity Generation Company Limited (Egenco) attributes to continued dwindling of water flows in the Shire River and Lake Malawi.

Kapichira Hydro electric power station acting manager Harry Msosa briefing reporters on Saturday when the Natural Resources and Climate Change Commiteee of Parliament visited the station in Chikwawa , that the company is not fairing well in power production.

"For the past two months , there was an improvement in frequency of load shedding because of the rainfall we had last rainy season," Msosa said.

He said the frequent and prolonged power outages would continue to worsen until the onset of the rains later in the year.

"For us to generate electricity at its full capacity of 351.74 megawatts, we require 230 cumecs as compared to the current 172 cumecs," he said.

The parliamentary committee visited the power staion to appreciate why the country was still facing blackouts.

Egenco, Msosa disclosed, is currently working use its dredgers to remove silt from the intake ponds to restore their capacity for storing water for generation with funds from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Jpana International Cooperation (Jica.)

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) is on record saying in times of frequent and prolonged electricity blackouts, companies experience huge loses.

Electricity continues to be one of the greatest obstacles to doing business in the county.

Malawi

Rwanda Genocide Suspect Wants Extradition Case in Court

The Rwandan genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi wants Constitutional Court in Malawi to determine his extradition case,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.