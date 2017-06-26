Morocco: HM the King Receives New Walis, Governors Appointed At Territorial, Central Administrations

Casablanca — HM King Mohammed VI received, on Sunday at the Royal palace in Casablanca, the new walis and governors appointed at the territorial and central administrations.

They are:

Walis at the central administration:

- Mohamed Faouzi, wali, secretary-general at the Interior ministry.

- Khalid Safir, wali, director general of local authorities.

- Zineb El Adaoui, wali, inspector general of the territorial administration.

- Samir Mohamed Tazi, wali, director-general of the Municipal Equipment Fund.

Walis at the territorial administration:

- Mohamed Mhidia, wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region, governor of the prefecture of Rabat.

- Abdelkebir Zahoud, wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, governor of the prefecture of Casablanca.

- Mouad El Jamai, wali of the Oriental Region, governor of the prefecture of Oujda-Angad.

- Ahmed Hajji, wali of the Souss-Massa region, governor of the prefecture of Agadir-Ida Outtanane.

- Mohamed Benribak, wali of the Drâa-Tafilalete region, governor of the province of Errachidia.

- Mohamed Ennajem Abhai, wali of the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, governor of the province of Guelmim.

Governors at the territorial administration:

- Jamal Khalouk, governor of the province of Chtouka Ait Baha.

- Farid Chourak, governor of the province of Al Hoceima.

- Othmane Soualli, governor of the province of Midelt.

- Mohamed Salem Essabti, governor of the province of El Youssoufia.

- Mohamed Rochdi, governor of the province of Driouch.

- Aziz Bouiniyane, governor of the province of Rhamna.

- Noureddine Ouabou, governor of the province of Berrechid.

- Nabil Kharroubi, governor of the prefecture of Sidi Bernoussi.

- Ali Khalil, governor of the province of Nador.

- Mohamed Ali Habouha, governor of the province of Berkane.

- El Arbi Touijjer, governor of the province of Taourirt.

- Younes Tazi, governor of the province of Tetouan.

- Mohamed El Guerrouj, governor of the province of El Jadida.

- Mohamed Kernachi, governor of the province of Fquih Bensaleh.

- Hamid Nouaimi, governor of the province of Es-Smara.

- Mohamed Derhem, governor of the province of Figuig.

- Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim, governor of the province of Boujdour.

- Hassan Ibn El Mahi, governor of the province of Guercif.

During this audience, the newly appointed walis and governors were sworn in before HM the King.

It was attended by minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, deputy minister to the Interior minister, Noureddine Boutayeb, and HM King's chamberlain, Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui.