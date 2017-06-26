26 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Faith Mussa Delighted By 'Special' Honour At Malawi Achievers Awards UK

Malawi's contemporary gospel musician Faith Mussa has said he was "greatly delighted" to be presented with a special recognition award during the Malawi Achievers Awards UK 2017 held in Leicester, in England last Saturday.

"I really didn't see this one coming," said Mussa who had a stellar one-man-band performance at the stage which had also legendary Congolese star Awilo Longomba.

"I thank God for a second award this year [the first was during the Nyasa Music Awards for his 'Mdidi' song] ," he added.

Mussa also commended Malawi Association UK, the organizers of the awards " for taking interest in honouring your sons and daughters from Malawi."

He added: "We greatly appreciate your support - Malawi Achievers Awards UK 2017. This Special Achievers Award is indeed special."

Apart from 'Mdidi', Mussa also had the Desperate hit on his menu and many more.

It was a night of fun.

Man Hester-based comedian Daliso Chaponda who came third in this year's Britain's Got Talent also attended the event and Mussa described him as " an amazing person."

