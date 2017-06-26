26 June 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Youths a Critical Stakeholder for Development - Mupfumira

By Shorai Murwira

Youths are a critical and significant constituency in the development of the nation, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Prisca Mupfumira has said.

Addressing the media ahead of the 2017 Public Service Day in Harare on Friday, Mupfumira said youths constitute the bulk of the working age population worldwide, making them a significant constituency in development title.

"The centrality of the youth component within the public service particularly in national endeavors makes this theme distinctive.

"This is because the youth constitute the bulk of the working age population, not only in Zimbabwe but also in the world making them a critical and significant constituency in development," she said.

23 June was set aside by the African Union in 1994 as a day to celebrate the values and virtues of civil servants in communities.

The 2017 commemorations will be held on the 3rd of July in Masvingo under the theme: Partnering with the youth for a professional and responsive public service.

Minister Mupfumira said the Public Service day commemorations aim to promote sustainable socio-economic development.

She said, "This thrust is in line our national cardinal goals enunciated in the economic blue print, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Socio-economic Transformation, (ZIMASSET)."

