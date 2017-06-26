The Zimbabwe Electoral Election Commission has said it does not have a copy of the 2013 voter's roll after a request for its provision was made by a local social movement early this month.

In a letter to Concerned Citizens Support Network of Zimbabwe (CCSNZ) dated 25 June 2017, ZEC Chairperson, Rita Makarau said they do not have a copy of the voter's roll for 2013.

"We do not have a copy of the voters roll used in the 2013 general elections. Accordingly, we regret to advise that we are unable to accede to your request," read Makarau's response to CCSNZ.

ZEC could not clarify on the commencement of voter registration saying the Commission was waiting for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Emmerson Mnangagwa to approve the Voter Registration Regulations before they are gazetted as 'per procedure'.

Makarau insisted that dialogue between ZEC and political parties is ongoing though these meetings and their outcomes are not even made available to the media and the public at large.

CCSNZ says that the proof of residence requirement will only serve to disenfranchise citizens from voting as some groups in society would not be able to provide the needed documents.

"We are in agreement with the fact that residence requirements set forth by ZEC disenfranchise citizens as some groups in society would not meet with those requirements," said CCSNZ in an interview with New Zimbabwe Thursday.

CCSNZ questioned why ZEC is refusing to avail a voter's roll to concerned citizens.

"Why is it so difficult to obtain a voter's roll which should be transparent to all citizens?" noted CCSNZ.